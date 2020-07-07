Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 July 2020

COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Registration for human trials begins from July 7

Following the directions given by the ICMR, the institutions have begun the registration for human trials of COVID-19 vaccines in India. The DGCI has given its approval to conduct the human trials of COVAXIN and ZyCov-D Vaccines. The COVAXIN has been developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech and the ZyCov-D Vaccine is developed by Zydus Cadila.

Virat Kohli under the scanner of 'conflict of interest'

Virat Kohli has come under the scanner of conflict of interest following the question raised by Sanjeev Gupta on his current position. In this regard, Gupta wrote a mail to BCCI Ethics Officers DK Jain. Gupta had earlier raised such conflict-of-interest issues against Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and even present BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Haryana approves draft ordinance to reserve 75% private jobs for youth

Haryana Cabinet has approved the draft ordinance for reservation of 75% jobs in private sector for youth of the state. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020 has been approved under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The ordinance will now placed for approval of Council of Ministers.

Himachal Pradesh becomes first state with LPG connections in all households

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state where all the households have LPG gas connections. The announcement regarding this was made by HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The gas connections were provided for free to women in the state. Over 1.35 lakh families have been benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana in the state.

India, China agree to disengage troops at LAC

India and China have mutually agreed to disengage their troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both the sides have begun the de-escalation process to restore peace and tranquility.