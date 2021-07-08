Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 July 2021

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh passes away

Veteran Congress leader and the former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passed away at the age of 87 after battling a prolonged illness. He was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. Virbhadra Singh was a 9 time MLA and 5 time MP. He also served as the Himachal CM for six terms.

Haiti President assassinated

Further inflicting the ongoing chaos and violence, gunmen have assassinated the President of Haiti Jovenel Moise. The news was confirmed by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. President Moise was facing political opposition because of his tenure and was also accused of seeking more power.

Jyotiraditya Scindia becomes Civil Aviation Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister of India. The latest decision was taken during the Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi Government. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s late father also held the Civil Aviation portfolio under PV Narsimha Rao led Government between 1991 and 1993.

Modi govt gets 11 women ministers

In a Cabinet reshuffle 2021, PM Modi led the government’s new Council of Minister has now 11 women ministers while the previous Council of Ministers had 5 women ministers. The new Union Cabinet has 7 new women ministers. Till now, the Union Cabinet had three women ministers of state (MoS) and three women union ministers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw becomes Railways Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw, former IAS Officer, has been appointed as the new Railway Minister of India. He is a member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha and has been appointed as the Railway Minister, Minister of Communications and Electronics, and Information Technology Minister.