Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 May 2020

Defence Minister inaugurates link road to Mansarovar Yatra

The 80 km long link road to Mansarovar Yatra was inaugurated recently by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The road starts from Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulek, China Border. The road will not only reduce the time taken to cover Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage but will also boost border area connectivity.

UP suspends labour laws for 1000 days to boost investment

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to suspend majority of the labour laws for a period of 1000 years or over 3 years to attract investment. The move is expected to make UP a favourable destination for investment in existing and new industrial units. The government will soon set up a Japanese Help Desk to attract investors from Japan.

Iran's currency to be changed to Toman

Iranian lawmakers recently voted to amend Iran’s Monetary and Banking Act to change Iran's currency to ‘Toman’ from Rial through a Bill. The amendment will cut four zeros from the new currency. With this, a Toman is now equal to 10000 Rial. The move came after a sharp decline in Rial due to the US sanctions. The Bill will now be approved by Iran's clerical body to become a legislation.

Government begins clinical trials of AYUSH medicines for Coronavirus

Union Health Ministry recently made announcement about the beginning of clinical trials of AYUSH medicines for COVID-19 treatment. These AYUSH medicines are Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu and Guduchi Pippali. The trials are being conducted on health workers or those working in high-risk area or Red Zones.

IMD starts weather forecasts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad

India Meteorological Department has added Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad in the weather forecasts of Jammu & Kashmir meteorological sub-division. Gilgit-Baltistan was earlier in the northwest subdivision of POK - Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.