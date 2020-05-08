Govt starts clinical trials of Ayush medicines for COVID-19

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on May 7 announced that the clinical trials of Ayush medicines have been started by the Health Ministry for COVID-19. The trials will be of age-old medicines such as Yashtimadhu, Ashwagandha, and Guduchi Pippali.

The Union Minister informed that the clinical trials of Ayush medicines have been started on health workers and on those who have been working in high-risk areas.

The Health Minister further added that the trials will be in collaboration with the Health Ministry so as to provide standard care to the patients of COVID-19.

Key Highlights:

• The clinical trials will be a joint initiative between the Ministry of Ayush, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Science and Technology via Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) along with the technical support of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

• The Ayush ministry has also been trying to study the impacts of Ayush based prophylactic interventions, especially in high-risk populations.

• The Health Minister also informed that an app named ‘Sanjeevani’ has been launched. It will collect information from around 50 lakh people regarding the use of medicines that have been advised by Ayush to boost immunity.

• The government had earlier announced that the operations under Ayush will start from April 20 among various medical facilities.

• Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation also gave permission to Ayurveda and homeopathy practitioners to conduct research in the quarantine centres to understand COVID-19 better.

Testing for COVID-19 vaccine and drugs increased:

The Health Minister stated that since the number of COVID-19 cases has been increased in India, the testing for the effective vaccines and drugs for the virus has also increased.

He assured that the country is moving towards success in the fight against COVID-19. The Union Minister thanked people for following instructions during the lockdown and stated that is why the relaxations have been given in a phased manner.