Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 September 2020

India plans to join COVAX global vaccine facility

The World Health Organization (WHO) has informed that it is in talks with India to join COVAX global vaccine facility. The news was shared on September 7, 2020, by a senior WHO adviser. COVAX facility is a joint initiative of WHO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Gavi alliance to buy, develop, and equitably distribute the approved Coronavirus vaccine to all the countries.

Tamil Nadu government releases new Electronic Hardware Manufacturing Policy 2020

Tamil Nadu state government on September 7, 2020, released a new Electronic Hardware and Manufacturing Policy 2020 which aims at increasing the state’s electronics industry output to $100 billion by 2025. The policy will also be undertaking the skill training of over 1,00,000 semi-skilled and skilled people by 2024 in order to meet the incremental human resource requirement.

Sputnik V: Russia’s COVID vaccine phase 3 trials to begin in India in September 2020

Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ are set to begin in several countries including India in September 2020. Apart from India, the third phase clinical trial of the vaccine will also be conducted in the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. The results of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V will be published by October-November 2020.

3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum to be held in Vietnam in October 2020

The third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum is set to be held in Hanoi, Capital of Vietnam on October 28 and 29, 2020. The forum will be sponsored by the United States Government in partnership with the Vietnam government. The Business Forum aims at advancing a vision for the Indo-pacific as a free and open region that is composed of nations that are independent, strong, and prosperous.

First World technology Summit on September 8, 2020

The first-ever World Technology Summit was scheduled on September 8, 2020, and it was organized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on a virtual platform. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel addressed the inaugural session as well as the valedictory session of the summit. The first world solar technology summit aims to focus on state-of-art technologies and the next-generation technologies that will help towards harnessing solar energy more efficiently.