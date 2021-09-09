Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 September 2021

Government clears two mega IAF projects

The Central Government has cleared two mega Indian Air Force (IAF) projects. It includes 6 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and 56 C-295 aircraft. The government had also announced the approval of the Avro replacement project that will be built under the Make in India scheme. These two IAF projects are worth over Rs 30,000 crores.

Ceasefire agreement signed between Government and NSCN faction by Nikki Sumi

The Government of India has entered into a ceasefire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) led by Nikki Sumi for one year. The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) group led by Nikki Sumi was formed by Sumi himself after the death of S.S. Khaplang. The move will be significant for the Naga peace process.

First emergency landing facility in India in Rajasthan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway in Rajasthan. It will be the very first time that a National Highway will be used for the emergency landing of IAF aircraft. For regular use, the latest Emergency Landing Facility will be used for road traffic flow.

Rajya Sabha bypolls

The by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from five states have been announced by the Election Commission of India. They will be held on October 4, 2021. The by-polls will be held for six seats - one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu.

T20 World Cup 2021

A 15-member squad for the Indian Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has been announced. It includes R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will also return to Team India as the team mentor. Under Dhoni’s captainship, India had won the first T20 World Cup.