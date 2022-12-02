Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 02 December 2022 - Indian Coast Guard, World Bank

An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron has been commissioned in Chennai. It will provide a major fillip to the abilities of CG in security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh region. As per the Ministry of Defence, the commissioning of 840 sqn (CG) is indicative of the leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Retaining its spot as the world’s top recipient of remittances, migrant workers from India are set to send home a record USD 100 billion in 2022. The growth is despite global headwinds like rising prices. World Bank, in its latest Migration and Development Brief, has said that remittances flow to India will rise 12 percent, putting its inflows ahead of China, Mexico, and the Philippines. Notably, not just in India, remittances to South Asia grew an estimated 3.5 percent to USD 163 billion in 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the Executive Director of the Government-owned Punjab National Bank with an effect from December 1, 2022, for a period of three years. Paramasivam is an agriculture graduate who started his career as an Agricultural Extension Officer.

India assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 1, 2022, for the month of December. It is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council in 2021-22 that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council. During India’s December Presidency, many high-level events will take place to discuss terrorism and regional security issues that the world faces in the present times.

Maternal Mortality Ratio in India has declined from 130 per lakh live birth in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20, as per the Special Bulletin released by the office of the Registrar General of India. According to the latest released data, Assam has the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 195 while Kerala has the lowest of 19 per lakh live births. The Union Health Minister attributed the improvement in India’s MMR to Narendra Modi Government’s various healthcare initiatives.