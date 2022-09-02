Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 02 September 2022 (INS Vikrant, Indian Navy’s New Ensign, New Exoplanet)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant - India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier today at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi. Speaking at the event, PM Modi termed the 2nd of Sept as a landmark day in the history of India and a milestone towards India’s journey to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Vikrant, the name given to the newly commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier, has been carried forward from her illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier Vikrant.

Central Government has prescribed strict rules for testing and checking electrical Vehicles Batteries which will come into effect on 1st October 2022. The safety norms prescribed for Electric Vehicles have been designed by an expert panel which was headed by Tata Narsingh Rao, Director, ARCI, Hyderabad. The new rules for Electrical Vehicles Safety Norms and Battery have been developed following a series of battery-related fire incidents reported in Electrical Vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign today during the commissioning ceremony for INS Vikrant - India’s 1st Indigenously built aircraft carrier. The new ensign which has been completely redesigned has dropped the Saint George’s Cross from the ensign which was carried forward from the pre-independence era. Indian Navy’s New Ensign, known as 'Nishaan' in Hindi, was unveiled in Kochi on 2nd Sept 2022.

James Webb Telescope has captured the first image of an Exoplanet, a planet-like body lying outside the realm of our Solar System. The Exoplanet dubbed HIP 65426 b is 12 times larger than Jupiter, which is the largest planet in the Milky Way. The world’s most powerful telescope captured the image of an Exoplanet and clicked a direct image of the planet from outside the Solar System. The addition of the new Exoplanet named HIP 65426 b will be featured in the catalogue of exoplanets, which has already crossed the 5000 mark.

New Crab Species named Ghatiana Dwivarna has been discovered from Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. Dwivarna is the 75th crab species to be found in India and was discovered by Wildlife enthusiast and photographer Gopal Krishna Hegde and Forest Guard Parashuram Bhajantri. The discovery of the Crab Species was made accidentally. Hegde and Bhajantri were on a hike in the forest when they witnessed a unique freshwater crab which was a white head and purple body.