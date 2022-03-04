Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 04 March 2022

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways. The grounded airlines is expected to restart its operations this summer. 

Sanjiv Kapoor appointed as new CEO of Jet Airways 

Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways. The appointment comes just days after the appointment of former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka as the chief financial officer of the airline. The grounded airlines is expected to restart its operations this summer. 

Indian Railways tests Kavach train collision protection system

Indian Railways tested 'Kavach', an automatic train collision protection system on March 4, 2022 with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on board. The testing involved making two trains hurtle towards each other at full speed. The system also conducted a test to see what happens when a train passes a stop-signal when not allowed to do so.

Russia captures Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Russia has captured Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest power plant in Europe. This comes after the Russian military forces begun shelling at the nuclear power plant site, setting one of the buildings within the complex on fire, raising fears of a nuclear catastrophe.   

What is CAATSA Act?

The United States has announced that it will be looking whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for its purchase of S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). This comes as India drew criticism from the US lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, at a hearing on the US relationship with India for being among the 35 countries that abstained on March 2 from a UN vote to rebuke Russia’s invasion. 

RuPay becomes official partner TATA IPL 2022

RuPay, a flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has become the official partner for TATA IPL 2022. RuPay is the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India. It is widely accepted at POS devices, ATMs as well as on e-commerce websites and provides a self-reliant card payments network.

