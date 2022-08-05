Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 05 August 2022

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with India’s Independence Day approaching, will be launching a unique Satellite called AzaadiSAT on 7th August 2022. The launch of AzaadiSAT has come at a time as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which also mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

As Independence Day 2022 approaches, the Union Culture Ministry has announced that ASI-protected monuments and sites will have free entry until August 15, 2022. As per the official update, the Culture Ministry has granted free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Protected Monuments across the country.

The Government of India on August 4, 2022, announced the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 from Parliament. The withdrawal of the bill has come after the 81 changes that were proposed to the Bill by the Parliament Panel after three years of deliberations.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the RBI Monetary Policy Review for August 2022 on August 5, 2022. In its latest policy iteration, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has decided to hike the Repo Rate by 50 basis points.

India rose to the 7th Position on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India’s Sudhir ended Day 7 on a positive note after winning gold in the men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting. Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 also saw Murali Sreeshankar bagging a historic Silver Medal in Men’s Long Jump with a best jump of 8.08 meters.