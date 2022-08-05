AzaadiSAT: ISRO to launch a satellite built by 750 school girls on 7th August, Get Complete Details Here

AzaadiSAT: With India’s Independence Day approaching, ISRO will be launching a unique Satellite called AzaadiSAT on 7th August 2022. The launch of AzaadiSATcomes as part of the on-going Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which marks the 75th anniversary of Independence.AzaadiSAT is a microsatellite which has been designed, developed and built by 750 girl students from 75 schools across India. The 8 Kg Satellite will be launched into space using the newly developed latest Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. Along with AzaadiSAT, the SSLV D1 will also carry a 135 kg India’s experimental Earth Observation Satellites – EOS-02 as payload.

The Azaadisat is a student satellite carrying 75 femto experiments, selfie camera to click pictures of its own solar panels and LoRa (Long Range Communication) transponders.

AzaadiSAT to carry 75 small payloads

AzaadiSAT is a normal orbital satellite which has been developed by over 750 girls from 75 Schools across the country. Chennai-based organisation, Space Kidz was leading the project for the development of AzaadiSAT and it is aimed at promoting STEM education among girl students. Post launch, AzaadiSAT will detach from the SSLV D1 at an altitude of 356 kilometres from Earth and will be inserted into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO).

Girls, mostly from Class 8 to 12, were involved in the designing, development and construction of the microsatellite. It is equipped with 75 Femto experiments, selfie cameras to click pictures of its solar panels, and long-range communication transponders. The mission life of AzaadiSAT has been set to 6 months.

Along with its 75 experimental payloads, the microsatellite will also carry a recorded version of the national anthem sung by Rabindranath Tagore. Through AzaadiSAT, India’s national anthem will be played in the space a tribute to the country.

AzaadiSAT Launch on Maiden Flight of SSLV

The launch of AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh will also mark the maiden flight of ISRO’s newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). SSLV has been developed by ISRO as a small sized vessel with 110 tonne mass. The launch vehicle will take only 72 hours to integrate unlike the other similar launch vessels which take about 70 days. SSLV has also simplified the launch systems as well with only 6 people required to launch a satellite. The construction cost of SSLV is also slated to be Rs 30 crore only.

With ISRO becoming the preferred agency for launch of satellites across the globe, integration of SSLV in its portfolio will open up another option for the space agency to market its offerings. It will also be preferred launch vehicle due to its low cost, ability to launch on demand, and capacity to carry multiple loads. Private Corporations, Universities and Development Countries who want to launch their satellites in Low Earth Orbit can look at SSLV as a ideal for commercial missions.

