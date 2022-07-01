ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C53 with three Singapore Satellites onboard

Latest satellite launched by India in 2022: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C53 with three Singapore Satellites onboard. This is also the 55th mission of PSLV, often described as ISRO’s trusted workhorse, and the 15th one using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. In its second successful mission within a week, ISRO launched the three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport here on June 30, 2022. The four-stage, 44.4 meters tall PSLV-C53 blasted off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre and placed the three Singapore Satellites- DS-EO, NeuSAR, and SCOOB-1 in intended orbit.

PSLV-C53/DS-EO Mission is successfully accomplished: ISRO — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

What is PSLV-C53?

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). It is designed to orbit the DS-EO satellites along with the two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore. NSIL is the commercial arm of ISRO.

PSLV-C53 had on June 23, 2022, launched GSTA-24 in its first demand-driven communication satellite mission post space sector reforms, leasing the entire capacity on board to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play.

PSLV-C53 launched with three Singapore Satellites onboard: Objective

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath confirmed that the mission achieved its intended objective. He further added that the PSLV-C53 rocket placed the three customer satellites in the precise orbit of 570 km with a 10-degree inclination and also congratulated the NSIL for accomplishing yet another major mission.

PSLV-C53: What do we know about three Singapore satellites?

DS-EO is a 365 kg satellite while NeuSAR weighs 155 kg. Both belong to Singapore and are built by a Starec Initiative of the Republic of Korea, while the third satellite is a 2.8 kg SCOOB-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

PSLV Orbital Experimental Module DS-EO carries an Electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload that will provide full-color images for the land classification, and serve Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief needs. NeuSAR is Singapore’s first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images in day and night and under all weather conditions.