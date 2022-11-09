Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 09 November 2022 - G20, India's G20 Presidency, Law Commission of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after unveiling the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency during a virtual event. India will assume G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia from December 1, 2022.

The Government of India has appointed the Chairperson and the members of the Law Commission over two and a half years after it was constituted. The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the appointment of the retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India.

Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket is set for a launch between November 12-16, 2022. The announcement was made by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace on November 8, 2022. The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) is set to carry three customer payloads.

At least 6 people were killed and five others were injured as an earthquake of 6.2 magnitudes struck West Nepal early on November 9, 2022. As per the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake in Nepal occurred at 2.12 am with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park in Doti District. Strong tremors were also felt across North India after an earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh along the Nepal border.

The COP27 Presidency on November 8, 2022, launched the Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda in partnership with the High-level Champions and the Marrakech Partnership. The agency during COP27 was launched in response to the devastating impacts of climate change affecting vulnerable people all over the world.