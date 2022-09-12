Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 September 2022 (Volker Turk, TB Mukt Bharat, IDF World Dairy Summit)

The fifth Stealth Frigate of P17A, Taragiri has been launched on 11 September 2022 by Smt. Charu Singh, President NWWA in Mumbai. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the Chief Guest. Taragiri has been named after the Defence Ministry after a hill range in the Himalayas situated in Garhwal.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretory-General appointed Volker Turk as the High Commissioner for Human Rights on September 8, 2022, followed by the approval of the General Assembly. Volker Turk is 57 years old and spent most of his career within the UN system. Turk has also worked closely with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres focusing particularly on refugees. Presently he was serving as assistant Secretary General for policy.

President Droupadi Murmu through a virtual event, launched ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ on September 9 to eradicate TB by 2025. The President requested citizens to work collectively toward TB elimination in the spirit of Jan Bhaagidari on a war footing. The President launched the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment.

King Charles III ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, 73-year-old Prince Charles ascended the throne as the King and took over the throne as the new monarch of England. Along with England, Charles III has also become a King of a dozen of independent nations that had previously been British colonies apart from the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4-Day World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida Today at 10:30 AM in the morning. As per the official update, the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 is being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida from 12th to 15th Sept 2022.