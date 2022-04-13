Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 13 April 2022

Indian Army observes Siachen Day every year on April 13 to commemorate the courage displayed by the Indian Army troops in securing the highest battlefield in the world 'Siachen Glacier' under Operation Meghdoot. The Indian Army had launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to gain control of Bilafond La and other passes on the Saltoro Ridgeline from Pakistani aggression on April 13, 1984. Siachen Day is celebrated largely by the Siachen Warriors Brigade of Fire & Fury Corps.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on April 14, 2022. The museum building aims to pay a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. The Sangrahalaya is guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre completed 103 years on April 13, 2022. The tragic incident took place on April 13, 1984 when General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire at a crowd of protestors, while blocking the only exit. The troops continued to fire till they exhausted their ammunition, marking a dark day in Indian history.

China defended its strict COVID-19 measures and zero-Covid policy on April 12, 2022 amid growing global criticism. China's Zero-Covid policy involves using aggressive policies and measures if necessary to control and eliminate local transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Recently, the nation has placed around over 193 million people across at least 23 cities in full or partial lockdown, including its financial hub Shanghai due to a spike in COVID cases.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has downgraded the global GDP forecast for fiscal year 2022 from previous 4.1 percent to 2.8 percent. The organisation has though stated in its report that the global GDP is likely to pick up by 2023 to 3.2 percent.