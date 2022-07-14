Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 July 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first I2U2 Leaders' Summit today, July 14, 2022 through virtual video conference.

Daler Mehndi arrested in 2003 Human Trafficking Case

Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a district court in Patiala. He was arrested by the police on July 14, 2022 in relation to a 2003 Human trafficking case.

Rohit Sharma to lead in T20 Series against West Indies, Kohli and Bumrah rested

The BCCI on July 14, 2022 announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20 series against West Indies. Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the series. The squad also includes the names of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav who are returning from injuries and leaves out former skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Agricultural Park Project worth USD 2 Billion announced in India at I2U2 Summit 

An agricultural park project worth around USD 2 billion was announced during the first I2U2 Leaders' Summit. The park project will be partly funded by the UAE with support from US private sector and technical expertise from Israel.

Kerala reports India's first suspected case of Monkeypox

Kerala has reported a suspected case of monkeypox in an individual who had recently returned from the UAE. This is the first such reporting in India. The traveller's samples have been sent for testing to NIV Pune.  

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

