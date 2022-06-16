Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 June 2022

Indian batsman Ishan Kishan has jumped 14 spots to be placed 7th in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2022. KL Rahul has dropped to the 14th spot, while Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma have dropped by one spot each to the 16th and 17th rank respectively in the ICC T20 Batsman Rankings 2022.

There are several reports speculating that fuel stations are drying up in India. However, the centre has clarified that there is no fuel crisis or supply issue with Petrol and diesel shortages in the country. The government stated that sufficient supplies are being made available in all the states to cater to the growing fuel demand.

Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has overtaken former skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. Imam-Ul-Haq was earlier placed third in the rankings list just below Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the 17-member Indian squad in the two-match T20I series against Ireland. The series is scheduled to begin in Dublin on June 26. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya will be leading India in limited overs.

The process of filing a nomination for the presidential election began on June 15, 2022. The Election Commission of India had issued a notification calling for Presidential nominations. The President Election 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 18.