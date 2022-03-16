Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 March 2022

Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab earlier today in an exclusive ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He has become the first non-Congress, non-Akali Chief Minister of Punjab. During his swearing-in ceremony, he pledged to begin work from today itself, to fulfil the promise they have made to the people of Punjab.

The 36th International Geological Congress, also described as the Olympics of Geosciences, will be hosted virtually by India from March 20-22. The 36th IGC theme is "Geosciences: The Basic Science for a Sustainable Future." The three-day Congress will see participation from globally renowned geoscientists. It is held once in four years.

ISRO Young Scientist Program (YUVIKA) 2022 Registrations have begun and the last date to apply online is April 10th. The Yuviko 2022 program aims to basic knowledge on space science and its applications to school students, especially those from rural areas. The two-week program will be held during the summer holidays.

Google celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of French painter Rosa Bonheur with an artistic doodle on March 16, 2022. Rosa Bonheur was one of the most famous female painters of the nineteenth century. She was mainly a painter of animals with her most internationally recognised work being 'The Horse Fair' and 'Ploughing in the Nivernais'.

Jhulan Goswami has become the first-ever bowler to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs. She achieved the feat during India's World Cup match against England. She is also the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup with 40 wickets.