Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 February 2022

Hoysala temples nominated for World Heritage Sites

India has finalised the Hoysala Temples in Karnataka as its nominations for World Heritage Sites List for 2022-23. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy confirmed the news through a tweet on January 31, 2022. The Minister said that these temples represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country.

All you Need to Know World Wetlands Day 2022

World Wetlands Day is observed every year on February 2 to raise awareness about the need to preserve and conserve the wetlands. The day commemorates the date when the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in Ramsar, Iran on 2 February 1971. The World Wetlands Day 2022 theme is "Wetlands Action for People and Nature" and it aims to highlight the importance of actions that ensure that wetlands are conserved and sustainably used.

PR Sreejesh second Indian to win World Games Athlete

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh has been named World Games Athlete of the Year 2021, becoming the second Indian to win the esteemed honour after Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal. PR Sreejesh played an integral role in the Indian team winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PGK Menon appointed as new Military Secretary

Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters. The Military Secretary is one of the Principal Staff Officers of the Chief of Army Staff. Lieutenant General PGK Menon was earlier serving as the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, known as Fire and Fury Corps, amid high border tensions between India and China.

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough

Tokyo Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022. He is one of the six other nominees who include Daniil Medvedev, Emma Raducanu, Pedri, Ariarne Titmus and Yulimar Rojas. The 23-year-old has become the third Indian to be nominated for the award after Vinesh Phogat and Sachin Tendulkar.