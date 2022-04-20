Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 20 April 2022

INS Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 was launched in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. The naval ship will now undergo various trials and tests, both in harbour and the sea before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy. INS Vagsheer is the last of the Scorpene Class Submarines of Project-75.

All 100 smart cities will have integrated command and control centres (ICCCs) by August 15th. While 80 smart cities already have these centres, the remaining 20 will have operational centres by August 15, 2022. The Integrated Command and Control Center will act as the “nerve center” for operations management in the city with day-to-day exception handing and disaster management.

China announced that it has signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Islands. The US has raised concerns over the security accord between China and the Solomon Islands by pointing out the broad nature of the security agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20, 2022. The summit aims to attract lucrative investments to build India as the Global Ayush Destination in the world. India will soon have a special AYUSH mark that will be applied to the highest quality of AYUSH products.

The Central Government has decided to revise testing norms for the electronic two-wheeler batteries after recent instances of the Electronic two-wheelers catching fire. The electric mobility sector has come under scrutiny after many electric vehicles caught fire in recent times leading to worry about consumer protection and other damages.