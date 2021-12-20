Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 December 2021

Kidambi Srikanth is first Indian male shuttler to win Silver at BWF World Championship

India’s Kidambi Srikanth became the first male shuttler from the country to win silver in the men's singles event at the BWF World Championships 2021. Srikanth settled for the silver after losing to Loh Kean Yew from Singapore. He had also created history earlier on December 18th by becoming the first shuttler from India to enter the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships.

U-19 World Cup India Squad List

The Indian squad for ICC Under -19 Men’s World Cup 2022 has been announced by the All-India Junior Selection Committee. Yash Dhull will lead the Under-19 to retain the past successful streak of winning the World Cup titles. The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced in Lower House of Parliament

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to make amendments to the Representation of the People Act. It also includes linking of electoral roll with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments. The bill was earlier approved by the Union Cabinet on December 15, 2021.

Flight demonstration of CADS-500

A flight test demonstration of the Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg capacity (CADS-500) was conducted by DRDO’s ADRDE. The Controlled Aerial Delivery System is used for the precise delivery of payloads up to 500 kgs at a predetermined location. The Controlled Aerial Delivery System uses the Global Positioning System.

KL Rahul is new Vice-Captain of India’s test series against SA

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KL Rahul as the vice-captain for India's upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. As per an official release, KL Rahul has replaced Rohit Sharma as vice-captain. Sharma was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.