Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 April 2022

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been named among Wisden’s 5 ‘Cricketers of the Year’ 2022 alongside England pacer Ollie Robinson, New Zealand Batsman Devon Conway and South Africa's Dan Van Niekerk. Wisden awarded the ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ title to England’s Joe Root and Leading Woman Cricketer to South African batter Lizelle Lee.

Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly hit any target on Earth. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Russia's enemies "think twice."

Prime Minister Modi conferred Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of National Civil Services Day 2022 on April 21. A total of 16 awards will be conferred for 5 identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration/delivery of services.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on his 15-year international career to make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours. Kieron Pollard had captained the West Indies in both ODIs and T20s in 2019. He was also the first player to represent West Indies in over 100 T20I matches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today from the Red Fort to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur.