Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 March 2022

President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Awards 2022 at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs, while SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla received the Padma Bhushan, in the field of Trade & Industry.

PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia Summit virtually on March 21, 2022. The two leaders are expected to discuss regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific region. They are also expected to commit to closer cooperation in critical minerals, in trade, migration, and mobility among others.

International Day of Forests was observed on March 21, 2022. The 2022 theme of the day is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption”. The day is significant as it aims to spread awareness regarding the importance of forests and its sustainable use.

A Boeing 737-800 carrying around 133 passengers crashed into a mountain in China's Guangxi region earlier today, causing a massive fire in the region. There are no reports yet on survivors. The plane had taken off from Kunming at around 1.11 pm and wash scheduled to land at Guangzhou around 3 pm.

The 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) will be held today from 7-9 pm today. A total of 75 women achievers will be honoured with WTI Award 2021 for their contribution towards a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’.