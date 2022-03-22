Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 March 2022

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is the largest military assault on a European State since World War II. The war has caused the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War with over 3.4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his recent demands has insisted on meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Bihar Diwas is celebrated every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state of Bihar. The day is a public holiday in the state. The day is being celebrated this year with the theme ‘Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali’. The theme signifies the prosperity in the state which is also rich in its cultural heritage.

Section 144 has been imposed in Kota by the district magistrate from March 22 till April 21 to maintain law and order in the view of screening of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. This means that no crowding will be allowed outside theatres. The opposition has called the move just an excuse to stop a huge march that was scheduled for today in Kota North assembly constituency.

World Water Day 2022 is observed every year on March 22 to spread awareness about the importance of freshwater and also about scarcity of water in the world. The theme of the day this year is “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible”. Groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere and the main focus of the theme is to raise awareness regarding sustainable use of the water resource.

The price of petrol and diesel has been increased by 80 paise per litre after a gap of four months on March 22nd. The price of domestic cooking gas LPG price has also been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. The price of petrol now stands at Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi and price of diesel has increased to Rs 87.47 per litre.