Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 25 February 2022

Ukraine has requested NATO member Turkey to close of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships in order to stop them from coming to Ukraine. Turkey has control over the straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention and can limit passing of the warships from the region. The countries bordering the Black Sea include Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Romania.

Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24th with the announcement of a military operation in the neighboring country. India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requiremen. The worrisome part is that the Russia Ukraine war can lead to rising in oil prices which will further pose risk to India’s rising inflation.

Russian forces have taken control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as per adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak. Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when one of the reactors exploded. It is not exactly clear why Russia has captured Chernobyl but the nuclear power plant opens a direct way to Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Ukraine has been living under the fear of war with Russia for over eight years, ever since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is long running, as Russia claims Ukraine to be a part of its country and is dead against Ukraine's growing closeness to the West. Both Russia and Ukraine were part of the 15 Republics that made up the USSR before its dissolution in 1991.

National War Memorial's 3rd anniversary was observed on February 25, 2022. The National War Memorial is India’s first war memorial built to honour all the soldiers who fought in armed conflicts of independent India. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial on January 21, 2022.