Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 25 March 2022

In the most shocking exit, European Champions Italy have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia in their playoff semifinal on March 24, 2022. This will be the second consecutive time that Italy will not feature in the FIFA World Cup. Portugal will now face North Macedonia in the playoff final on March 30th.

Yogi Adityanath has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have taken oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Besides them, 50 other Ministers also took oath including 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), 16 Cabinet Ministers, and 20 Ministers of State.

BYJU'S has been named as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, becoming the first educational firm in the world to sponsor the world cup and the first Indian sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. BYJU'S is also the jersey sponsor of the Indian national cricket team.

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed every year on March 25th to honor and remember those who suffered and died due to the slavery system. The day's theme this year is “Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism” .

Australia has become the first team to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals, followed by South Africa. India, West Indies and England will now compete for the remaining two spots in the ICC Women's World Cup Semifinals. India is currently ranked fifth in the points table behind West Indies and England.