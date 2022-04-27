Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 April 2022

Denmark has become the first country in the world to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Danish Health Authority said that they will stop invitations for vaccinations after May 15th. The health officials stated that epidemic has been brought under control and that the country was in a "good position".

In a rare and unique astronomical event known as 'planet parade', four planets- Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will align in a straight line after 1,000 years during the last week of April 2022. The planets will appear in one line along with the moon in the eastern sky one hour before sunrise on April 26 and April 27. Planet Parade is a term widely used in the field of astronomy to refer to an event that takes place when the planets of the solar system line up in a row in the same area of the sky.

The much-awaited initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open on May 4, 2022 and close on May 9th. The LIC IPO price band has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. LIC will provide a discount of Rs 60 per share to the LIC policyholders and Rs 40 per share discount to retain investors and employees.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake his first official visit abroad this year to three European nations - Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2-4. The Prime Minister will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit. He is also expected to attend several events and hold bilateral talks with the aim of strengthening India’s relations with the countries on strategic and economic matters.

Deepika Padukone will be a part of the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to begin on May 17 and conclude on May 28. The other jury members include Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, and Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French film director Ladj Ly and Norwegian film director Joachim Trier. French actor and filmmaker Vincent Lindon will be the president of the special jury.