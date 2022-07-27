Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 July 2022

The Union Ministry of Mines has set up a Rashtriya Khanij Puraskar, a National Award to promote mining across the country.

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 July 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 July 2022

What is Rashtriya Khanij Puraskar?

The Union Ministry of Mines has set up a national-level award, Rashtriya Khanij Puraskar, to promote mining across the country. The central government will provide incentives to states to encourage them to auction mineral blocks.

ICC inducts three new members

The ICC has given membership status to three new countries, two Asian countries and one from Africa. The three new ICC member countries include Cote D'Ivoire from Africa and Cambodia and Uzbekistan from Asia.

India to host ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India will host the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This will be the fifth time India will host an ICC Women's tournament.

Who is Indermit Gill?

Indian national Indermit Gill has been appointed as the Chief Economist of World Bank. He will succeed Cuban-American economist Carmen M. Reinhart. He is the second Indian to take up the post after Kaushik Basu. 

Cabinet approves BSNL revival plan

The Union Cabinet has approved a revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for BSNL. The revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services by merging it with Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL).

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

8 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all