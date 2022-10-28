Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 October 2022 - Orbital Rail Corridor Project, Elon Musk

The Government of India has granted environmental clearance for the indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds. The latest decision has paved a way for the commercial use of its first genetically modified food crop. Notably, India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils, on which the country spends tens of billions of dollars a year. India has been streamlining regulations for the development of genome-edited plants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Faridabad, Haryana. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project is part of the Transport Infrastructure Corridor in Haryana in the approved Master Plan for the National Capital Region. HORC is a new electrified Double Broad-gauge (BG) rail line of around 126 km from Palwal to Sonipat, via Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhaouda in Haryana, bypassing Delhi.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become new in charge of Twitter after finalizing a $44 billion deal. The decision came after the rising doubts about his intentions of following through with the mentioned acquisition deal. Reportedly, Twitter Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal, was appointed to the position in 2021. Earlier in April 2021, Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s proposal of buying the social media service privately.

Google was fined Rs 936.44 crore on Tuesday by the country's antitrust regulator. This has been the second such action against Google for anti-competitive practices. The Commission fined Google around Rs 1,338 crore on Thursday for anti-competitive practices with regard to its Android operating system. The Google Play Billing System (GPBS) is not only used by app developers, but also by customers for in-app purchases.

FIFA World Cup 2022, is about to start on November 20. And to enjoy the greatest move of the year all ticket holders must apply for a Hayya card, which is mandatory to enter the nation and the World Cup venues. The Hayya card, which serves as a fan ID, entitles ticket holders to free metro and bus rides on game days, as well as entry into Qatar and the stadiums.