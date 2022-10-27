What is Hayya Card? Application, Eligibility, Benefits, Approval, Expiry & More

FIFA World Cup 2022, is about to start on November 20. And to enjoy the greatest move of the year all ticket holders must apply for a Hayya card, which is mandatory to enter the nation and the World Cup venues.

In case you are worried about this new compulsory policy. Read the article to know all about the procedure, its benefits, and more.

What is Hayya Card?

The Hayya card, which serves as a fan ID, entitles ticket holders to free metro and bus rides on game days, as well as entry into Qatar and the stadiums.

Who needs a Hayya card?

All Qatari visitors planning to attend the games must apply for a Hayya card. Children must have a Hayya card as well, and those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian on their account.

Foreign visitors to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup will not be required to obtain a visa as long as they have a valid Hayya card. Holders of Hayya cards can also stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023.

What is the process for applying for a Hayya card?

Hayya card applications can be submitted online through the Hayya to Qatar 22 mobile app or the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 website.

After submitting your Application on the Hayya Portal, you will receive an email with your Application number and a response as to whether your Application was successful.

On the Hayya Portal, you will be able to track the progress of your Application.

If your application is accepted, you will be notified that your Hayya Card application has been approved.

If your Application is rejected, you will be able to submit two additional applications using the Application Data and any other information communicated to you. If you entered incorrect Application Data, you must wait until you receive a response to your initial Application before submitting any additional Applications with the correct Application Data. To attend a Match, you must submit an Application in plenty of time.

You can supplement or modify your Application through the Hayya Portal. However, you cannot make changes to an active Application.

What documents are required for a Hayya card?

To apply for a Hayya card, fans must first create a Hayya account and log in. Fans will be asked for a match ticket application number, as well as their personal information, passport details, and home address, during the registration process.

Foreign visitors will also be required to provide accommodation specifics for their stay as well as emergency contact information. A passport-style photo in the digital file will also be needed to complete the application.

What are the benefits of the Hayya Card?

The Hayya Card will be used as a form of identification for all Tournament ticket holders and will provide them with a variety of services aimed at improving their experience in Qatar.

To enter a Stadium to watch a match, you must have a valid Game Ticket and a Hayya Card. A valid Match Ticket Application Number or Match Ticket Number is required to apply for a Hayya Card.

Match Tickets are operated exclusively by FIFA Ticketing and are governed separately by the Ticketing Terms and Conditions, the content of which is unaffected by these Terms.

The Hayya Card also grants you access to Hayya Services. Some Hayya Services are provided by third parties, and their availability may be limited.

How long does the Hayya card approval take?

International visitors applying for the Hayya card will have to wait about five days for their application to be approved, whereas domestic visitors will receive it within three days. After you have created your account and submitted the required documents, you can also track the status of your application.

Meanwhile, fans traveling to Qatar for the World Cup can use their Hayya card as a multiple-entry visa for the following GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, for an indefinite period.