Orbital Rail Corridor Project launched in Haryana- All you need to know

Orbital Rail Corridor latest news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Faridabad, Haryana. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project is part of the Transport Infrastructure Corridor in Haryana in the approved Master Plan for the National Capital Region. The project received in-principle approval from the Haryana Government back in 2018 and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval for the project in September 2022.

Check the details of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project below and read about how it will benefit the Haryana state and the NCR region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project estimated to cost Rs 5,618 cr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2022

Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Haryana: All you need to know

1. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor is a new electrified Double Broad-gauge (BG) rail line of around 126 km from Palwal to Sonipat, via Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhaouda in Haryana, bypassing Delhi. The line will serve both the passengers and the freight traffic.

2. The Broad Gauge line will have a design speed of 160 kmph. It will also have the capacity to carry 60 million tonnes of freight and 40 million passengers each way annually.

3. Haryana orbital Rail Corridor will also have a 5km tunnel running through the Aravallis, and the work of the line is expected to be completed by 2025.

4. For the project, land acquisition for the Rs. 5,671 crores project is complete, and work on the ground will begin in the next few weeks. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project is expected to be completed by FY 2025-26.

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project: Significance

1. Once completed, Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project will provide connections with the existing Indian Railways. It will also have seamless connectivity to the Dedicated Freight Corridors.

2. The project is also a crucial infrastructure project for the sustainable development of the National Capital Region and to decongest the existing Indian Railways network in Delhi.

3. The alignment of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project is adjacent to the Western Peripheral Expressway and it will decongest Delhi by diverting goods and passenger trains not originated or are destined for Delhi.

4. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project will also be beneficial for the industrial and logistics hub of Kharkhouda, Sohna, and Manesar and will help in developing additional hubs in the region.

