Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 February 2022

India has launched a special operation named 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine, a majority being students. The evacuation has been challenging due to the closure of Ukraine's air space amid Russian invasion. India is evacuating its citizens with the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The centre is also planning on sending four Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help Indian students.

COVID-19 fourth wave is predicted to hit India around June 22 and reach its peak around August 23 and decline thereafter, as per IIT Kanpur experts. The fourth wave of COVID-19 is predicted to last for at least four months and is expected to continue till October. The predictions of the researchers have been almost accurate even about the third wave of Covid-19.

The International Judo Federation has suspended Vladimir Putin as Honorary President and Ambassador. The FIFA Council has also barred the Russian football team from participating under the name of 'Russia' and has also banned the Russian flag and anthem from all its matches. Several European football teams including England, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have refused to play against Russia in the World Cup play-offs.

The UNSC has voted in favour of convening an emergency session of the 193-member UN General Assembly over Ukraine crisis. The proposal to convene the emergency UNGA session received 11 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions from India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstaining from the vote.

The National Science Day is observed every year in India on February 28 to recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of India. The day holds great importance as it was on this day in 1928 that an Indian Physicist Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman made a significant discovery in the field of Spectroscopy. The discovery was later named as the 'Raman Effect'.