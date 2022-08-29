Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 29 August 2022 (Supertech Twin Towers, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Arth Ganga)

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Battery Waste Management Rules 2022 with an aim to ensure environmentally sound management of waste batteries. The rules were officially notified by the Central Government on 24th August 2022, Wednesday and they will replace the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001. The new rules will replace the ones that were notified by the government in 2001.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh approved the 3rd Positive List as part of the Indigenisation of the Indian Defence Sector under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The latest announcement confirmed the Indigenisation of 780 key defence equipment which will now be produced by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). The main objective behind the Indigenisation of the Indian Defence Sector is to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.

Supertech Twin Towers (Noida Twin Tower) was brought down on 28th August 2022 with the help of over 3,700 kg of explosives. After 9 years of the legal battle waged by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) against Supertech Builders; the Noida Twin Towers, one of the highest buildings in the country, were brought to the ground in merely 9 seconds. On 20th June, the Noida Authority approved the plan for the development of the housing complex with 14 Buildings with 9storeyswith a maximum height restriction of 37 metres.

Arth Ganga Model was highlighted by Mr Asok Kumar, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, in his virtual address to the Stockholm World Water Week 2022. In his address on 24th August 2022, Mr. Kumar said that the concept of Arth Ganga makes people a partner in the sustenance of rivers and employs wise-economic measures and strategies to bridge people with the river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first put forth the concept of Arth Ganga at the first National Ganga Council meeting held in 2019 at Kanpur.

Indian Navy has received the first batch of Made in India ammunition for AK-630 guns. As per the official update, the Indian Navy has received its first-ever fully Made in India 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships. The first consignment of the ammunition to the Indian Navy’s Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade was delivered by Solaris Group Chairman SatyanarayanNandlalNuwal.