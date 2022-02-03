JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 February 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5, 2022. 

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 18:39 IST
What are Sovereign Green Bonds announced in Budget 2022? 

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the Budget 2022 presentation that Sovereign Green Bonds will be a major part of the Central Government’s Borrowing Programme 2022-23. Green Bonds are financial instruments that are issued by any sovereign entity

Statue of Equality to be inaugurated in Hyderabad on February 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5, 2022. The statue commemorates 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

India first to qualify for four consecutive U19 World Cup finals

India has become the first-ever team to qualify for four consecutive ICC U19 World Cup finals. India reserved its final berth after defeating Australia by 96 runs in the semi-finals. 

ISRO targets to launch Chandrayaan 3 in August 2022

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for launch in August 2022. The mission will include a lander and a rover, similar to the Chandrayaan 2 mission, which had failed to soft-land its lander module on the lunar surface. 

India to face England in U19 World Cup final on February 5th 

India will be facing another unbeaten team, England in the ICC U19 World Cup final on February 5, 2022. The ICC U19 World Cup final will be played on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

