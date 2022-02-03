Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 February 2022

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the Budget 2022 presentation that Sovereign Green Bonds will be a major part of the Central Government’s Borrowing Programme 2022-23. Green Bonds are financial instruments that are issued by any sovereign entity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5, 2022. The statue commemorates 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

India has become the first-ever team to qualify for four consecutive ICC U19 World Cup finals. India reserved its final berth after defeating Australia by 96 runs in the semi-finals.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for launch in August 2022. The mission will include a lander and a rover, similar to the Chandrayaan 2 mission, which had failed to soft-land its lander module on the lunar surface.

India will be facing another unbeaten team, England in the ICC U19 World Cup final on February 5, 2022. The ICC U19 World Cup final will be played on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.