Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 30 November 2022 - Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Zombie Virus

The Government of India has handed over USD 100 million to Maldives to ease the financial challenges faced by the archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean. The Foreign Minister of Maldives thanked India for the financial assistance and added that the friendship between the two countries is strong. Earlier in October 2022, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also visited Male and met the Defence Minister of Maldives Mariya Didi.

The Adani Group has emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Adani group has put in a Rs. 5,069 crore bid for the redevelopment of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world, outbidding DLF which had quoted Rs. 2,035 crores. Notably, the bid is for the entire Rs. 20,000 crore redevelopment project.

The restoration of the 100-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai has won the Award of Excellence in the 2022 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The museum is part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai’s World Heritage property. It was established as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India in 1922.

French scientists have revived a 48,500-year-old Zombie Virus buried under a frozen lake in Russia. Reportedly, the scientists have sparked fear of yet another pandemic after reviving the ‘Zombie Virus’. As per the Preliminary report, global warming is irrevocably thawing enormous swathes of permafrost-permanently frozen ground that cover one-quarter of the Northern Hemisphere.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has appointed the IPS Officer Laxmi Singh as the new Noida Police Chief, making her the first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in UP. Laxmi Singh who is a 2000-batch officer replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddha Nagar and is expected to take a charge on November 30, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Government on November 28 issued a transfer and the posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers in the state.