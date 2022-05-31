Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 31 May 2022

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco usage. The day aims to highlight the negative impacts of tobacco on human health and the environment and alerts people about the steps that can be taken to keep themselves and their surroundings safe from tobacco.

Prime Minister Modi will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan scheme today involving financial benefits worth Rs. 21,000 crores to the eligible farmers. Each eligible farmer will get Rs 2000 directly in their account through direct transfer. The 11th installment of PM-KISAN will be transferred to more than 12 crore farmers today in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The theme of the 8th International Yoga Day has been chosen as 'Yoga for Humanity'. The theme was chosen by Ministry of Ayush after much deliberation and consultation. The theme perfectly portrays how during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in reducing suffering. The theme also aims to highlight how even in the post-Covid geopolitical scenario, yoga can play a major role in bringing people together with compassion, kindness, build resilience among people and foster a sense of unity.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9th in a money laundering case. He was arrested by ED in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company on May 30, 2022.

The Tau Herculids Meteor shower, a historic celestial event, will be visible to space enthusiasts today as the Earth will pass through the debris from Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. The Meteor shower of 2022 can be seen in West Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. NASA has called Tau Herculids Meteor Shower an ‘all or nothing event’.