Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 4 July 2022

Earth will be 152.1 million kilometers away from the sun at aphelion on July 4, 2022. Aphelion is the point in the orbit of a planet, comet or other body most distant from the Sun. Earth is at Aphelion generally at a time when summer is at its peak, especially in Northern India. It is difficult to imagine that Earth is farther away from the Sun during the summer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special ceremony on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh on July 4, 2022. Alluri Sitarama Raju, the legendary freedom fighter, is remembered for his fight against the Britishers in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats Region.

The Communications Ministry issued an advisory to general public on the proper use of wireless jammer and booster and repeaters on July 1, 2022. The advisory stated that the private sector organisations and private individuals cannot use or procure jammers in India.

Puducherry has declared a public health emergency in the Karaikal region after an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal cases over the last few days. A large number of people were found to be suffering from ADD (Acute Diarrhoeal Disease). The examination of the drinking water samples in the region was found to be not good for consumption.

The Aarey Forest controversy has resurfaced once again after the BJP-Eknath Shinde alliance assumed power in Maharashtra on June 30, 2022. One of the first decisions enforced by the government includes the relocation of the metro shed to Aarey Forest.

