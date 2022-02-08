Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 February 2022

Aadhaar not mandatory for COVID-19

Aadhaar card details are not mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination, the central government informed the Supreme Court on February 7, 2022. This came after the Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL, asked the authorities not to insist on asking for Aadhaar card details from people in order to get vaccinated.

Reimagining Museums Global Summit 2022

The first-of-its-kind Global Summit -‘Reimagining Museums in India’ will be held on February 15-16, 2022. The summit aims to bring together experts from across the world to share best global practices for museum development and management, understanding the current needs of Museums in India and developing a blueprint for renewal of Indian museums.

Gautam Adani to become Asia’s richest person

Gautam Adani is ranked 10th among the world's richest people with a net worth of $88.5B in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person. The RIL Chairman is ranked 11th with $87.9B net worth.

BCCI launch women's IPL in 2023

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed that the board plans to launch a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next year. The women's IPL will be on the same lines as men's IPL. Currently, a three-team Women's T20 Challenge is staged alongside men's IPL. It will soon be expanded to include more teams and players.

Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away at 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on February 7, 2022. The 74-year-old was a four-time Asian Games medalist and he has also represented India in two Olympic Games. He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his accomplishments in hammer and discus throw.