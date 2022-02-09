Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 February 2022

ISRO launch earth observation satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch radar imaging satellite EOS-04 on February 14, 2022. The satellite has been designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. It will be launched aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) at 05:59 hours on February 14th from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Gujarat Titans new name of Ahmedabad IPL team

Gujarat Titans is the new name of Ahmedabad IPL franchise. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya. The Ahmedabad IPL Team was bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5635 Crores. The other new IPL team this time is Lucknow, which will be called Lucknow Super Giants.

India's National Single Window System

Jammu & Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS). The NSWS is a digital platform that has been built as an advisory guide to help investors identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements. Till now, 14 states have been integrated with the portal.

Check Full List Of Oscar Nominees 2022 Here

The complete list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards has been released. Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire' has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, becoming India's first independent production to make it to the final nomination in this category. The Power of the God leads the nomination with 12 nominations including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch.

Next Covid variant likely to be more infectious

WHO warned recently that the next COVID-19 variant will be more transmissible and perhaps even more deadly than its predecessors. The international organisation, while warning against complacency, said that Omicron will not be the last variant of COVID-19.