UK launches 3 million pound innovation challenge fund in India

The United Kingdom government has launched a 3 million pound innovation challenge on August 17, 2020, in India in order to support scientists in industry and academia to tackle climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the statement released by the British High Commission, at least 12 grants up to 2,50,000 pounds are expected to be awarded. The applicants will be required to submit bids as an academic-industry consortium, ideally with an International member.

The initiative has been built on the Indian and British Prime Minister’s commitment to bring together the best minds from both the countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership, also to deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborate on some of the world’s biggest challenges.

What is the Innovation fund challenge?

The innovation fund invites tech innovators with connections to the future mobility cluster in Maharashtra and AI-Data cluster in Karnataka to submit the research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or to promote a greener planet.

These grants are the part of the wider initiative under the tech partnership which is known as ‘Tech Clusters’. It will support the development of Indian-tech clusters by building international links and breaking down barriers to growth.

The deadline for the submission of two-page concept notes is August 31, 2020, and further details have also been available on the website.

Objective of the Innovation fund challenge:

Head of UK-India Partnership, British High Commission, Karen McLuskie explained that the fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they have been working to battle the virus or even a greater global threat: Climate change. UK is proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech which will benefit all.

The release from the British High Commission also added that the aim of the fund is to catalyze innovation and technology, which will be addressing the global challenges. The intent is to capitalize on the sectoral and regional strengths in order to drive innovation-led inclusive growth.

India-UK Partnership on research and innovation:

In April 2018, the British and Indian Prime Ministers had announced the formal creation of the UK-India Tech Partnership. This programme aims at bringing together the best minds working in tech to unlock its future potential and to deliver economic growth and high-skilled jobs in both the countries.

High Commissioner to India, Sir Philip Barton highlighted that India and UK have a strong history of research and innovation, and both climate changes and COVID-19 demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global.

He further added that never has there been a greater need for business, academia, and government to accelerate the innovation and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future.