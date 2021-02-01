Income Tax Budget 2021: Senior Citizens exempted from filing ITR; No change in Income Tax Slabs

The Union Budget 2021 has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021, at 11 am. Amid the high expectations from the ‘budget like no other’, as promised by the Finance Minister, the budget doesn't see any change in the income tax structure.

After the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which greatly impacted almost every sector, the salaried individuals were of the hope that the government might bring some tax advantages with Budget 2021.

However, the government has bought some relief for the senior citizens above the age of 75 years as well as have decided to introduce National Faceless Income Tax Tribunal. Read below to know more about the announcements made by the Finance Minister regarding the tax structure.

Major announcements by Finance Minister:

• Senior Citizens of 75 age and above: Exemption from filing the Income Tax Return. The Finance Minister extended the tax benefits to the senior citizens who are above the age of 75. Under the proposal by the government, they will not require to file the I-T return.

• Reduction in time for the income tax proceedings to 3 years from 6 years

• National Faceless Income Tax Tribunal: A faceless dispute redressal will be set up for the small taxpayers.

• Reducing the time in income tax proceedings has been proposed while the time limit for reopening the assessment case has been proposed to be reduced from 6 years to 3 years.

• Increase in the tax audit limit from 5 crores to 10 crores, announced Finance Minister

• While announcing the incentives, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the affordable housing projects will be able to avail tax holiday till March 31, 2022.

• For further easing the filing of Income Tax Returns, details of capital gains and interest from banks, post offices, etc. will be pre-filled.

• Late deposit of employee's contribution to the Provident Fund by the employer will not be allowed as the deduction to the employer.

No announcement in the change in personal income tax slabs for 2021:

As rightly predicted by some of the experts, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any announcement reading the change in the tax slabs for the salaried individuals. The step can be seen in the light of changes in tax slabs that were already introduced in the budget of 2020 before the world was hit by the pandemic.

Previous Income Tax Slab: