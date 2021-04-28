Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Union Cabinet approves agreement between India and UK on cooperation and assistance in custom matters

The agreement between India and Britain will help in the availability of the relevant information for the investigation and prevention of the customs offenses.

Created On: Apr 28, 2021 13:33 ISTModified On: Apr 28, 2021 13:33 IST
Agreement between India and UK

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on April 28, 2021, gave its approval for the signing and ratification of an agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

The Agreement will be further signed on behalf of the Indian Government and UK Government after it is approved by the respective governments.

The agreement on the cooperation and administrative assistance in the customs matters between India and the United Kingdom will come into force from the first day of the month after the signature by the duly authorized representative of both countries.

Significance:

The agreement between India and Britain will help in the availability of the relevant information for the investigation and prevention of the customs offenses.

It is also expected to facilitate trade as well as ensure efficient clearance of the goods that will be traded between India and the United Kingdom.

Details of the agreement between India and the UK:

The agreement signed between the two countries will provide a legal framework for sharing the intelligence and information between the customs authorities of India and the UK.

It will help in the proper facilitation of legitimate trade, application of customs law, prevention, and investigation of customs offenses.

The final draft text of the proposed agreement on customs has been finalized with the concurrence of the two customs administrations.

The latest agreement also takes care of the concerns and requirements of the Indian Customs, particularly in the area of traffic classification, exchange of information on the correctness of the customs value, and the origin of the goods that are traded between India and the United Kingdom.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

8 + 6 =
Post

Comments