Union Cabinet approves agreement between India and UK on cooperation and assistance in custom matters

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on April 28, 2021, gave its approval for the signing and ratification of an agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

The Agreement will be further signed on behalf of the Indian Government and UK Government after it is approved by the respective governments.

The agreement on the cooperation and administrative assistance in the customs matters between India and the United Kingdom will come into force from the first day of the month after the signature by the duly authorized representative of both countries.

#Cabinet approves Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters



Details: https://t.co/EzhDKQqBzr — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 28, 2021

Significance:

The agreement between India and Britain will help in the availability of the relevant information for the investigation and prevention of the customs offenses.

It is also expected to facilitate trade as well as ensure efficient clearance of the goods that will be traded between India and the United Kingdom.

Details of the agreement between India and the UK:

• The agreement signed between the two countries will provide a legal framework for sharing the intelligence and information between the customs authorities of India and the UK.

• It will help in the proper facilitation of legitimate trade, application of customs law, prevention, and investigation of customs offenses.

• The final draft text of the proposed agreement on customs has been finalized with the concurrence of the two customs administrations.

• The latest agreement also takes care of the concerns and requirements of the Indian Customs, particularly in the area of traffic classification, exchange of information on the correctness of the customs value, and the origin of the goods that are traded between India and the United Kingdom.