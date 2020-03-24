Union Cabinet approves India and Belgium extradition treaty

The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of the Extradition Treaty between India and Belgium. The new treaty between India and Belgium will replace the pre-independence treaty signed between Britain and Belgium in the year 1901.

India and Belgium were still following the same treaty. The number of crimes in the pre-independence treaty is very limited but now criminal cases have been increased manifold. According to the treaty, each party consents to the extradition of a person from the other party who is accused of an extradition offence.

Benefits

Extradition of terrorists, economic offenders and other criminals who have been extradited to India and from India will get legal basis after this treaty. It is important that after the ratification, the treaty will come into force from the day of exchange of affidavits between India and Belgium.

What is Extradition?

Extradition refers to the legal process through which a person is transferred from one country to another without the consent of the person. A government authority formally and legally demands an alleged criminal from another government to face prosecution for a crime under an extradition treaty. This is a judicial process, unlike deportation.

India can propose extradition to any country in the world. If India has made any kind of treaty with that country in this context, then all the rules will be determined based on that treaty. But, if India does not have a treaty with that country, the whole process will be done according to the laws of that country.

India-Belgium Relations

India and Belgium established diplomatic relations in the year 1948. It is noteworthy that the bilateral relations between the two countries have been very cordial and friendly. Belgium has recognized India's growing role in the global scenario. India imports gems and jewellery, chemicals, chemical products, machines and machine products from Belgium. Several Indian companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL have their offices in Belgium. Similarly, several Belgium companies are working in India.