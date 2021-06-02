Union Cabinet approves SCO Agreement on Mass Media cooperation

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2, 2021, approved the signing and ratification of an Agreement on ‘Cooperation in the field of Mass Media’ between all the Member States of Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Agreement on ‘Cooperation in the field of Mass Media’ between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed in June 2019.

The Member States of the Shangai Cooperation Organization consists of eight countries: India, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

How will the Agreement on ‘Cooperation in the field of Mass Media’ benefit?

The Agreement on ‘Cooperation in the field of Mass Media’ between all the Member States of Shangai Cooperation Organization will:

• Provide an opportunity for the Member States to share new innovations and best practices in the field of Mass Media.

• Boost equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between associations in the field of Mass Media.

Agreement on ‘Cooperation in the field of Mass Media’: Key points

The main areas of cooperation:

• Creation of a favorable system for mutual and wide distribution of information via Mass Media in a bid to deepen the knowledge about the lives of the people of their States,

• Increasing cooperation among the Editorial Offices of the Mass Media of their States as well as between the relevant Ministries, Agencies, and Organizations in the field of Mass Media,

• Promoting equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between professional associations of journalists of the States,

• Aiding broadcast of television and radio programs distributed legally within the territory of the State, legal broadcasting of materials and information by Editorial Offices,

• Encouraging the exchange of specialists and experience in the field of Mass Media, offer mutual assistance in training media professionals, and promote cooperation between scientific research and educational institutions in the field of Mass Media.

About Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

• The Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a permanent international inter-governmental organization. It was created in June 2001 in Shangai (China) by the Republic of Tajikistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

• India joined Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the SCO Astana Summit held on 8-9 June 2017.