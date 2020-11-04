United Nations adopts two India sponsored Nuclear disarmament resolutions

The First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on November 3, 2020, adopted two resolutions sponsored by India on nuclear disarmament.

Both the resolutions sponsored by India- ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ and ‘Convention on Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons’- under the nuclear weapons cluster manifests India’s commitment towards the goal of nuclear disarmament.

The first committee of the UN General Assembly deals with the issue of disarmament and works in close cooperation with the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament and UN Disarmament Commission, the two other bodies to deal with the nuclear issues.

About the Convention on Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons:

The resolution on the Convention on Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons was tabled by India since 1982. It has also been backed by the majority of United Nations members. The resolution calls for the Conference on Disarmament in order to start negotiations on an international convention which prohibits the threat to use or use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

The aim behind it is that the legally and universally binding agreement will generate the necessary political will globally that will lead to the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

About the resolution on Reducing Nuclear Danger:

The resolution was tabled since 1998 and puts the focus on ‘accidental or unintentional use’ of nuclear weapons as well as underscore the need for a review of nuclear doctrines.

The resolution on Reducing Nuclear Danger asks for strict and concrete steps to reduce such risks, including through ‘de-targeting and de-alerting’ of nuclear weapons.