UNSC to discuss political situation in Myanmar on urgent basis

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on February 2, 2021, to discuss the latest developments and potential responses from the international entities to the military coup in Myanmar.

The United Kingdom which took over the presidency of the UNSC informed that it plans to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar on an urgent basis. Barbara Woodward, Britain’s UN Ambassador mentioned that the council members have been informed that the UK will bring forward the plans for the Security Council meeting on the Myanmar crisis.

On February 1, Myanmar Military had declared a state of emergency for one year, following the coup. It detained President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior officials.

I informed council members that we'll bring forward our plans for a Security Council meeting on #Myanmar as a matter of urgency.@BWoodward_UN kicks off UK Presidency of #UNSC https://t.co/mbdMGqwYce — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) February 1, 2021

Global leaders condemn the military coup in Myanmar:

The global leaders, following the coup in Myanmar, had given a clarion call to release the detainees immediately and had also urged the military to respect the national elections in the country which took place in November 2020.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, while condemning the coup in Myanmar, called the military to release people who have been unlawfully detained in the raids in Myanmar and to respect the election results.

I strongly condemn the coup in #Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country.



The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 1, 2021

Similarly, the Foreign Policy Chief of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, called the military to respect the constitution and the election results and that the people of Myanmar want democracy in their country. He assured that the European Union stands with the citizens.

Military coup in Myanmar:

As the military announced the coup in Myanmar, it went on to seize the power by overthrowing the civilian government of the country. The military claims that there has been voting fraud in the November 2020 elections.

The state power has now been handed over to Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, while the first Vice-President of Myanmar, Myint Swe will be serving as the acting President of the country under the military rule.

As per the Myanmar Military, the new elections in the country will be held after one-year of emergency. The military had also called for the postponement of the newly-elected lower house of Parliament which was due to be convened on February 1.

Military rule in Myanmar: Background

The military rule in Myanmar had lasted from 1962 to 2011 and has been resumed in February 2021. In 1948, the country gained its independence from the British as a democratic nation, under the Burmese Independence Army.

However, in 1958, the first military rule began in the country and the direct military rule started through a coup de tat in 1962. During this time, systematic and consistent violations of human rights were reported by the UN and other organisations.

In 2011, the military rule was officially dissolved because of the 2010 general elections and people supported civilian government came into power in the country. In February of 2021, the armed forces of Myanmar again took over the control and detained several government leaders along with the President and State Counsellor.