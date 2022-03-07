UP Election Exit Poll 2022: Yogi Adityanath predicted to retain power with historic 288-326 seats

UP exit poll 2022: Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022 gives a clear edge to Bharatiya Janata Party in the largest state of the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is projected to return for the historic second term with over 300 seats in the total 403 member state assembly.

As the last and the 7th phase of UP Elections 2022 for 54 seats, including Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, culminated today to decide the fate of 613 candidates, the exit polls 2022 results of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa released on March 7, 2022, at 6.30 PM.

UP Exit Poll Result 2022 predicted the likely outcome of the Assembly Elections 2022 held in the state in 7 phases starting from February 10. The final result of the UP assembly election will be announced on March 10, 2022, along with the other states- Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

The Assembly Elections 2022 were held in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases to elect a 403 member assembly.

Assembly Election 2022: What is the Purpose and Role of Exit Polls in Election Result Prediction?

As UP Exit Poll Result 2022 releases, it will be an interesting watch for BJP whether it will be able to retain its power in one of the largest states of the country.

Live Update @20:45 PM: POLSTRAT predicts Bharatiya Janata Party win in UP

POLSTRAT has predicted a win for Bharatiya Janata Party with 211- 225 seats in Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats. Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, is predicted to win 116-1160 seats while BSP on 14-24 seats.

Live Update @20:15 PM: Axis My India predicts BJP takes sweeping 288-326 in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Party Seat Prediction BJP 288-326 Samajwadi Party 71-101 BSP 3-9 Congress 1-3 Others 2-3

Live Update @20:12 PM: C-Voter predicts BJP leading with 48% in Phase 1 voting

Yogi Adityanath led BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is expected to get 43% votes in 58 seats in the first phase elections of Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party is expected to get 32 percent, BSP 17 percent, Congress 5 pr cent and others three percent.

Live Update @19: 50 PM: UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh happy with BJP winning 240 seats

Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Minister, said that he is happy with Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 seats in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "The Exit Polls are reflecting the mood and trend. We will be happy with 240 seats."

Live Update @19:39 PM: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates everyone for peaceful polling

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on the conclusion of the 7th and the last phase of UP Assembly elections 2022 congratulated everyone for the peaceful polling in UP. He said, "I thank every voter".

उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का अंतिम चरण शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया है।



लोकतंत्र के महोत्सव में अपने मतदान के कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करने वाले प्रत्येक सम्मानित मतदाता का हार्दिक अभिनंदन!



आपका एक वोट प्रदेश में लोकतंत्र और सुशासन को मजबूत करेगा।



भारत माता की जय! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 7, 2022

Live Update @19.14 PM: Matrize Exit Poll gives an edge to BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Matrize exit poll gives an edge to Yogi Adityanath led BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is predicted to triumph 262-277 seats, while Samajwadi Party is projected to come second with 119-134 seats. Congress can manage 3-8 seats while BSP may get 7-15 seats.

Live Update @19.09 PM: P-MARQ exit poll predicts the return of BJP Government in UP for the 2nd term

P-MARQ exit poll has predicted the return of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for the 2nd term. The party is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats in 403 member assembly.

Party Seat prediction BJP+ 240 SP+ 140 BSP+ 17 INC 4 Others 2 Total 403

Live Update @6.57 PM: Final phase of voting ends in Uttar Pradesh

On March 7, 2022, the 7th and the final phase of voting have concluded in Uttar Pradesh for 54 seats spread across 9 districts.

Live Update @ 6.45 PM: The Election Commission of India data shows that the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Chandauli with 38.45%, followed by 38.05% in Mirzapur and 37.08% in Mau district.

Live Update @6.15 PM: Congress sends leaders to assess the pre-counting and the post counting political situation in Uttar Pradesh

Senior Congress leaders have sent the leaders to assess the pre-counting and the post-counting political situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Live Update @ 6.00 PM: Over 46 per cent turnout recorded till 3 PM in the 7th phase of UP assembly elections 2022

Over 46% of the voter turnout was recorded till 3 PM during the 7th and the last phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 54 seats on March 7, 2022.