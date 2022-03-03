UP Elections 2022, Phase 6: 57 seats go to polls, Check Key Candidates and Constituencies

UP Elections 2022, Phase 6: The sixth phase of UP Assembly Polls 2022 is underway in 57 seats across 10 districts. The Key Candidates under this phase include UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting his first assembly elections from Gorakhpur constituency.

The 10 districts where polling is taking place include Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Basti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The voter turnout till 9 am was recorded to 8.7 percent across the 57 constituencies. The voting for 292 constituencies, out of the state's total 403 seats is already over. The seventh and the last phase of UP polls will be held on March 7th.

Voting underway in Ballia in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/42F8tBjMnc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

UP Elections 2022, Phase 6: Key Constituencies

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban seat. BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal had won the seat in 2017 with a margin of 60,000 votes. SP has pitted Shubhawati Shukla from the seat. Azad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad is competing from the seat as well.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in the sixth phase of Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur



Voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts; 676 candidates including CM Adityanath in the fray pic.twitter.com/2VeHTDRBGZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

Gorakhpur | Shubhawati Shukla, Samajwadi Party candidate contesting against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, casts her vote in the sixth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/TBdZcGQUZT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

Tamkuhi Raj Seat: UP State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu is contesting from the seat.

Fazilnagar seat: Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya will be facing BJP's Surendra Kumar Kushwaha in the constituency.

Padrauna: Former Congress leader RPN who switched over to BJP recently will be competing from the seat.

Bansdih: Leader of Opposition, Samajwadi Party's Govind Chaudhary is contesting from the seat.

Other Key Candidates

Senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary (Bansdih)

Congress Minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva)

Congress Minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi).

UP Elections Phase 1 Polls |UP Elections Phase 2

UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls