UP Elections 2022: Phase I voting begins, 58 seats go to polls 

The first phase of UP polls 2022 covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. Around 623 candidates are in the fray.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 12:05 IST
UP Elections 2022: The voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 began on February 10, 2022. Under Phase 1, 58 seats are going to the polls and 623 candidates are in the fray.

The UP Assembly phase I polling is taking place with strict COVID measures in place including social distancing, the mandatory wearing of masks and thermal scanning at the entry gates. 

Model polling booths have been established and paramilitary forces have been deployed and videography is being done at all polling booths. At least 129 Company Force of CAPF have been deployed at all booths in Agra. 

A first-time voter, Zikra, casted her vote in the first phase of UP Elections 2022 at a polling booth in Kairana. She said, "It is important to exercise your voting right. I feel good after casting my vote."

UP Elections 2022 Phase 1: Key Details

•  The first phase of UP polls 2022 covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. Around 623 candidates are in the fray.

•  The 11 districts include Agra, Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Bulandshahar.

•  The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 6:00 pm.

•  The voting is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

Strict security arrangements

The state police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway in order to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in Uttar Pradesh to participate enthusiastically in the polling while following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

UP Assembly Election 2022 Schedule

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases, starting from February 10th. The result will be announced on March 10th.

UP Assembly Election 2022 Dates: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. 

Check UP Election Polling Date, Time and Schedule Updates Here

