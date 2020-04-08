UP Government to 'completely seal' 15 districts till April 13

The Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to 'completely seal' off 15 districts in the state from midnight today till April 13, 2020. The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The UP CM announced that the state will be sealing off 15 districts starting from 12 am on April 9, 2020. The 15 districts include the state's capital Lucknow and other prime districts such as Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The order is expected to come into effect from 12 am tonight and will be in place till April 13.

Following 15 districts will be sealed in Uttar Pradesh:

S.no UP Districts 1. Agra 2. Bareilly 3. Basti 4. Bulandshahr 5. Firozabad 6. Gautam Buddh Nagar 7. Ghaziabad 8. Kanpur 9. Lucknow 10. Maharajganj 11. Meerut 12. Saharanpur 13. Shamli 14. Sitapur 15. Varanasi

Significance

The UP state government has ordered complete closure of the fifteen districts to tackle and contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

What does 'complete seal' off mean?

During this time, no person will be allowed to move out of their homes. Only stores with essentials and medicines will be allowed to remain open and all essential services will be delivered at home. The curfew passes will also be reviewed. This was informed by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari . On April 13, the last day of the complete seal off, a review will be carried out to analyse the impact of the move and containment of novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 326 on April 8, 2020. This figure includes 21 recoveries. The death toll in the state currently stands at three, one each in Varanasi, Meerut and Basti. Among the total cases, about 166 are linked with the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Delhi between March 13-15, 2020.